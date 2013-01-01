English
Vienna's quest for more grassroots politics

Article published on Dec. 18, 2017
Participation in politics from the bottom up | (cc)Innovation in Politics Awards/Cafébabel
Participation in politics from the bottom up | (cc)Innovation in Politics Awards/Cafébabel
[Sponsored Content] Last week the city of Vienna hosted the Innovation in Politics Awards, which aims to foster the bonds between citizens and politics. The initiatives that won awards tried to involve people in the decision-making process all across Europe, in order to restore confidence in new forms of leadership. 

Our series WHO CARES? is all about (g)local debates. What's going on in Poland that no Spanish person has ever heard about? What's blowing up the internet in the Netherlands and not in France? Well, as a European magazine, we care. WHO CARES? brings you news you haven't seen on your newsfeed yet.