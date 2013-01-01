Vienna's quest for more grassroots politics
From the magazine
Participation in politics from the bottom up | (cc)Innovation in Politics Awards/Cafébabel
Participation in politics from the bottom up | (cc)Innovation in Politics Awards/Cafébabel
[Sponsored Content] Last week the city of Vienna hosted the Innovation in Politics Awards, which aims to foster the bonds between citizens and politics. The initiatives that won awards tried to involve people in the decision-making process all across Europe, in order to restore confidence in new forms of leadership.