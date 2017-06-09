English
LoginRegister

[VIDEO] Voluntour with Manue: Papillons de Nuit

Article published on June 9, 2017
From the magazine
Manu, a volunteer for the Papillons de Nuit music festival in Normandy | Matthieu Amaré
Manu, a volunteer for the Papillons de Nuit music festival in Normandy | Matthieu Amaré
Article published on June 9, 2017

For the music festival Papillons de Nuit in Normandy, we chose to follow Manue — a volunteer that has been working as such for 16 years. From her golf cart, she explains her passion for the event, the importance of volunteers and told us some pretty great anecdotes.

---

Consult : the official site for Papillons de nuit