[VIDEO] Voluntour with Manue: Papillons de Nuit
Manu, a volunteer for the Papillons de Nuit music festival in Normandy | Matthieu Amaré
For the music festival Papillons de Nuit in Normandy, we chose to follow Manue — a volunteer that has been working as such for 16 years. From her golf cart, she explains her passion for the event, the importance of volunteers and told us some pretty great anecdotes.
