[VIDEO] Voluntour with Antoine: Solidays
Antoine | Hélène Pillon and Hakob Manukyan
Antoine, 24, has been a volunteer for 'Solidarité Sida' (meaning solidarity for AIDS) for five years. Every year, he participates at one of the biggest music festivals in France organised by the association: Solidays. This young student told Cafébabel about his daily activities, the reason why he became a volunteer and why it's still so important to fight for AIDS today.