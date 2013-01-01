English
[VIDEO] Shame: Hamburg, festivals and canapés

Article published on Aug. 10, 2017
From the magazine
Rebel without a cause at Cabourg. | © Simon Gosselin
"My favourite city is Hamburg, because you can smoke cigarettes inside." There is no better quote to sum up Shame, the alt-rock band from South London. Hamburg's dark side, its red light district and bustling streets made them fall in love with the city. But it's a shame they put on such wild shows, because Tony Visconti and canapés don't really do much for them. Neither does the Beatles effect.

---

Video shot during Cabourg Mon Amour festival

