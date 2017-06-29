[VIDEO] La Femme x Madrid
A different take on Madrid. | Sarah Milk
For seven years now, La Femme has brought their melancholic and new-wave sounds all across France's stages. But after having surfed the wave of success throughout the country, the band decided to flirt with Europe. So which city caught their attention? Madrid. The fiesta, the heat and the ridiculously delicious jamón became love at first sight. Here's to their heated encounter with the city.
