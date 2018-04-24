[VIDEO] Conchita Wurst and the stigma around HIV positivity
Last week, Austrian singer Conchita Wurst felt obliged to come out and announce that she is HIV positive on Instagram, after an ex-partner had blackmailed her. Reactions by tabloid media across the continent are proof that the stigma around the virus is alive and kicking. Europe: since we can't cure HIV yet, can we at least stop discriminating against HIV positive people? Thanks.