English
LoginRegister

[VIDEO] Conchita Wurst and the stigma around HIV positivity 

Article published on April 24, 2018
From the magazine
HIV-Virus muss eigentlich keine Schlagzeilen mehr machen | (cc)cb
HIV-Virus muss eigentlich keine Schlagzeilen mehr machen | (cc)cb
Article published on April 24, 2018

Last week, Austrian singer Conchita Wurst felt obliged to come out and announce that she is HIV positive on Instagram, after an ex-partner had blackmailed her. Reactions by tabloid media across the continent are proof that the stigma around the virus is alive and kicking. Europe: since we can't cure HIV yet, can we at least stop discriminating against HIV positive people? Thanks.

---

Our series WHO CARES? is all about (g)local debates. What's going on in Poland that no Spanish person has ever heard about? What's blowing up the internet in the Netherlands and not in France? Well, as a European magazine, we care. WHO CARES? brings you news you haven't seen on your newsfeed yet.