Trains of thought: 100 years of the Trans-Siberian Railway
Evija Belanina (26) from Riga, Latvia: "The journey has become more important than the destination itself." | © Damien Rayuela
In 2016 the Trans-Siberian Railway, the longest railway in the world connecting Europe and Asia along 9,289 km of track from Moscow to Vladivostok, celebrated its 100th birthday. French photographer Damien Rayuela invites you to hop on board his 'train of thought' crossing China, Russia and Mongolia, and get a glimpse of what its passengers see and feel.
