The woman behind: The bartender shaking up stereotypes
From the magazine
The Woman Behind | Photo by ©Antinea Radomska, Logo design by ©Alessandro Corgna
Barbara is an Italian bartender based in Paris. She's fighting gender stereotypes in an industry that was dominated by men for a very long time. Her goal? To show other women that they can overcome the close-mindedness of others. In this mini-documentary, Barbara explains the importance of reclaiming power as a woman.
---