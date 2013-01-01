English
The woman behind: The bartender shaking up stereotypes

Article published on Dec. 4, 2017
From the magazine
The Woman Behind | Photo by ©Antinea Radomska, Logo design by ©Alessandro Corgna
Barbara is an Italian bartender based in Paris. She's fighting gender stereotypes in an industry that was dominated by men for a very long time. Her goal? To show other women that they can overcome the close-mindedness of others. In this mini-documentary​, Barbara explains the importance of reclaiming power as a woman. 

---

