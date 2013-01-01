The 'republican football jersey' in Spain sparks debate
No matter the shirt, Morata always looks good. | Cafébabel
No matter the shirt, Morata always looks good. | Cafébabel
An optical illusion causes the blue stripe on Spain's new national football jersey to appear purple. Physics is playing a trick on Adidas, whose jersey has sparked a countrywide debate. Many Spaniards are criticising the shirt, saying that it resembles the flag of the Second Republic. Football is not always eleven against eleven, and it's not always Germany who wins... right Adidas?
