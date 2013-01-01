English
The 'republican football jersey' in Spain sparks debate

Article published on Nov. 10, 2017
An optical illusion causes the blue stripe on Spain's new national football jersey to appear purple. Physics is playing a trick on Adidas, whose jersey has sparked a countrywide debate. Many Spaniards are criticising the shirt, saying that it resembles the flag of the Second Republic. Football is not always eleven against eleven, and it's not always Germany who wins... right Adidas?

Our series WHO CARES? is all about (g)local debates. What's going on in Poland that no Spanish person has ever heard about? What's blowing up the internet in the Netherlands and not in France? Well, as a European magazine, we care. WHO CARES? brings you news you haven't seen on your newsfeed yet.