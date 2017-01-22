Not Our President: Women's marches across Europe

Yesterday, thousands of women and men marched in Washington DC to protest the inauguration of President Donald Trump. But they were not alone: hundreds of thousands more marched in "sister protests" across Europe, from London to Lithuania. We asked some of them what they hoped to achieve by marching.

Laura, 20 (Paris)

"In all honesty, the protest in itself won’t change much. But it’s important for activists around the world to know that they are not alone. If American feminists see the amount of people in France that support them, it will motivate them to continue fighting for their rights. Above all, being here shows solidarity."

Hannah, 22 (Barcelona)

"I'm here to demonstrate to those who want to threaten my rights, and the rights of those I love, that we won't back down."

Erdost, 25 (Budapest)

“As a man of colour in Hungary I would like to show solidarity on this march towards women all over the world. I hope the march will raise sensibility and give attention to their issues."

Chandni, 24 (Hamburg)

"I am here because I'm dissatisfied that Trump got elected for four years, or maybe even more. My aim learn about who is here, what they stand for, and how I can become more active."

Whit, 33 (Paris)

"Trump represents a misogyny that is taking over the entire world. We need to make sure we are standing by our people, our partners, and our women. Equality for all is the most important thing, and right now we’re regressing to an old time frame that is just terrifying. I want to do my part in making sure that we move forwards. Raise awareness, play my part, support my wife, support my friends, and support my country as I want to remember it."

Imogen, 24 (Barcelona)

"I'm here to give my support because we have to all work together. I hope this march inspires people to work together to create real change."

Petra, 22 (Budapest)

"I was raised in the States and plan to move back after graduating in Hungary, so apart from standing up for women’s rights I am also here because Trump’s actions as President will affect me as an emigrant woman in the US. I hope the marches all around the world will show there is an alternative voice to Trump’s and that we don’t give up during his presidency, which is merely a period in history."

Nele, 32 (Hamburg)

"I've followed the election for the past 18 months and it got me very worried – and then it turned into a catastrophe. I came here for the chance to stand up with others against the development that Trump represents, and that you see in Europe, too.That is why we want to resist."

Laureline, 21 and Margot, 19 (Paris)

Margot: "We are here to show that we stand by American women, and that we refuse to accept Trump. We are not just here to hold signs in the air!"

Laureline: "Why shouldn't we be here?!"

Ananya, 21 (Barcelona)

"I'm here because I want to resist fascism, and because I believe in the power of the people. I wish we didn't always think only of ourselves."

Becca, 43 (Budapest)

"I came here with my children to show them that we have to act to make the world a better place - even if it sounds naive, it's that simple! Right after the sadness of inauguration day it's very important to show ourselves that there is hope and that we're all in this together."

Holly, 27 and Amer, 27 (Hamburg)

Amer: "I am actually from Syria. Donald Trump wants to see Russia as a friend and I can’t support that."

Holly: "I am really sad about these nationalistic developments, because hate is not a solution. I wanted to participate to show that there are many people who aren't supporting this government and want to speak out against it."