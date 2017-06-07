Millennials: Let them eat avocado toast

Tim Gurner, Australian millionaire and real estate aficionado, told millennials they have to stop buying avocado toast and expensive coffee to realise their dreams of buying a house. At Cafébabel we used our strongest weapons, data and research, to tell Mr. Gurner to stick his theory where the sun don't shine.

The avocado is a millennial’s life source. You can barbecue it, boil it, broil it, bake it, saute it. There’s avocado-kebabs, avocado creole, avocado gumbo. Pan fried, deep fried, stir-fried. There’s pineapple avocado, lemon avocado, coconut avocado, pepper avocado, avocado soup, avocado stew, avocado salad, avocado and potatoes, avocado burger, avocado sandwich. And then there’s avocado toast.

Avocado toast is the new currency, and Tim Gurner [NB. Australian millionaire] recently claimed that it was so precious you could cut it out of your life and end up owning a house. The 35-year-old publicly denounced millennials for misdirecting their financial priorities towards fancy coffees and luxurious food. From his moral high-horse, he insisted: “When you’re spending 40 dollars a day on smashed avocado and coffees and you’re not working, of course [you can’t afford to buy a house].”

But Mr. Gurner forgot one small detail: when you mess with millennials, they strike back. At Cafébabel we decided to take his claim literally and took a good look at the numbers.

Choosing 25 capital cities from Europe’s 28 member states (UK we still love you), we took the price of a hipster avocado toast and calculated how many years it would take to buy a 35m2 apartment in the city centre if someone was to eat one avocado toast per day. Here are the results:

Surprise, surprise! In London, you would have to give up eating avocado toasts for 473 years to buy a 35m2 apartment. That means your children and their children and maybe even their children will be void of this delicacy. In Paris, it's 'only' 143 years.

Conclusion? Not all roads lead to Rome, especially if you're counting on avocado toast as your main diet. So let's all move to Berlin, shall we?

To see the results all across Europe, take a loot at our map: