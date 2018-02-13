English
LoginRegister

Macerata, Italy: The birthplace of a new anti-racist front

Article published on Feb. 15, 2018
From the magazine
The anti-fascist protest in Macerata | Veronica Di Benedetto Montaccini
The anti-fascist protest in Macerata | Veronica Di Benedetto Montaccini
Article published on Feb. 15, 2018

On February 10th, masses gathered in Macerata for a titanic anti-fascist and anti-racist demonstration. Fifteen thousand people took to the streets in reaction to a shooting that wounded six migrants, all at the hands of right-wing extremist Luca Traini. One thing is certain: an anti-racist front is being reborn in Italy. And they want to be heard. 

---

These photos were taken during the protest in Macerata on February 10th  Want to write for Cafébabel? Submit your ideas here.   