English
LoginRegister

Leila: Volunteer at Kiosquorama festival, Paris

Article published on Oct. 3, 2017
From the magazine
Leila (22), volunteer at Kiosquorama festival in Paris | Veronica Di Benedetto
Leila (22), volunteer at Kiosquorama festival in Paris | Veronica Di Benedetto
Article published on Oct. 3, 2017

Leila, 22, is in charge of the volunteers at the Kiosquorama festival in Paris. She chose to dedicate her time and help Parisians get closer to culture and music. But what is the biggest reward when it comes to volunteering? Why Kiosquorama? This energetic student explains it all to Cafébabel.

---

Video shot at Kiosquorama festival in Paris.  Want to make a video for Cafébabel? Then submit your ideas here