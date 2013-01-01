Leila: Volunteer at Kiosquorama festival, Paris
From the magazine
Leila (22), volunteer at Kiosquorama festival in Paris | Veronica Di Benedetto
Leila, 22, is in charge of the volunteers at the Kiosquorama festival in Paris. She chose to dedicate her time and help Parisians get closer to culture and music. But what is the biggest reward when it comes to volunteering? Why Kiosquorama? This energetic student explains it all to Cafébabel.
