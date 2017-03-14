How much do you know about the Dutch elections?
From the magazine
Put your knowledge to the test... | © Johan Giraud
Put your knowledge to the test... | © Johan Giraud
WILDERS, WILDERS, WILDERS. There’s more to the Netherlands than Geert Wilders, and we promise you that we won’t name him again in this article. The Dutch elections on March 15 will decide the future of a country with almost 17 million inhabitants, and possibly the future of the European Union. Take our quiz to make sure your knowledge of the Dutch elections is up to snuff.
.