How jokes have changed the course of French politics

Some jokes make you wonder, some may change the course of history. In the last 50 years, French comedians have had a huge impact on politics with their dismissive dialectics, and even encouraged many young people to vote.

From Thierry Le Luron’s ditties to the modern satire of Quotidien, through Les Guignols and the controversial comments of Dieudonné, France has a long tradition of political humour that is shows no sign of going anywhere in the run-up to the election on 7 May.

But how have the jokes changed through the years? cafèbabel has traced out the history of French political humour.