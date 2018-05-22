Homelessness: Windsor follows the European trend of hiding rough sleepers
Who Cares? - Homelessness: Windsor follows the European trend of hiding rough sleepers | © flicker @rosipaw
In Windsor, homeless people living in the streets are discarded for the royal wedding festivities. Sadly, this is far from being a single case: despite the growing number of homeless people, many other cities are looking for ways to keep streets “clean” from rough sleepers.
