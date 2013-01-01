English
Dutch YouTubers get high with government money

Article published on Nov. 3, 2017
From the magazine
The Dutch YouTube channel Drugslab just celebrated its 500,000 subscribers. Nellie Benner, Bastiaan Rosman, and Rens Polman take trips for science, riding highs from recreational drugs to teach the world about the effects they have on the body and the brain. Every week, a new substance is tested in front of the camera. Oh yeah, and the Dutch government funds the network that produces the show.

Our series WHO CARES? is all about (g)local debates. What's going on in Poland that no Spanish person has ever heard about? What's blowing up the internet in the Netherlands and not in France? Well, as a European magazine, we care. WHO CARES? brings you news you haven't seen on your newsfeed yet.