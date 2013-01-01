English
Belgium: Prostitution and sugar daddies for uni students

Article published on Oct. 6, 2017
It was a surreal scene at the Université Libre de Bruxelles campus this week. An enormous sexist billboard targeted financially insecure students, inviting them to earn money by prostituting themselves. The billboard advertised RichMeetBeautiful, an obscure dating website. Here's why we care: 

Our series WHO CARES? is all about (g)local debates. What's going on in Poland that no Spanish person has ever heard about? What's blowing up the internet in the Netherlands and not in France? Well, as a European magazine, we care. WHO CARES? brings you news you haven't seen on your newsfeed yet.