An Irish fisher's battle for another Europe

Article published on Oct. 13, 2017
John O'Brien, the Irish fisher, protagonist of the documentary "Des lois et des hommes". | courtesy of the documentary Des lois et des hommes.
To reclaim his rights, an Irish salmon fisher spent eight years battling a bureaucratic nightmare between the coast of Donegal to the European institutions in Brussels. This investigation is the heart of the documentary "Des Lois Et Des Hommes", a film that shows how powerful one man’s voice can be in Europe. Interview with the director of the documentary, Loïc Jourdain.

