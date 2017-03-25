60 years of the Treaty of Rome - is it still relevant today?
On 25 March 1957, France, Germany, Italy, Belgium, Luxembourg and the Netherlands signed a treaty in Rome to create the European Economic Community. It was the beginning of a dream, born from the nightmare of World War II. But how much do people know about it? And why it is still important today? We came up with a little video to explain it (with the help of Albus Dumbledore and Nicolas Cage).
Happy Birthday to the Treaty of Rome!