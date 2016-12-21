2016 has been a shocking year. More than once we have woken up with heavy hearts, not quite knowing what to think, say or do. During these tough times, when words seem to fail us, why not derive inspiration from timeless gems of wisdom, to soothe the chaos. It's not cliché, it allows us to survive.
At least 12 people were killed and dozens injured when a truck ploughed into a Christmas market in Berlin on Monday night. The police have voiced suspicions that this was a terrorist attack. Commentators react with consternation, and warn that the terrorists must not be allowed to triumph with their strategy.
2016 has proven to be the year of misfortunes, but with it came a strange trend in world politics: the end of political correctness. Which wouldn’t be so bad, if only we could manage it…
The EU gives each citizen a free interrail ticket on their 18th birthday: that way, Europeans will get to know their continent better, and the EU's battered image will be repaired along the way. The story of how two Germans turned this crazy idea into a pilot project. [TIMELINE]
— Advertising —