Donald Trump has given his first interview to the European press, and his quotes have left politicians reeling. Nato is obsolete. The UK will be better off outside the EU. Angela Merkel's refugee policies have been a disaster. In the wake of these comments, Europe's media calls for the Union to stand firm.
From La femme chocolat to her latest album, À nos Corps-Aimants, Olivia Ruiz has designed her own multifaceted silhoutte, capable of picking up and then discarding styles and entire genres at will. But there is one influence which does seem to stick around: her Spanish origins, and the story of her immigrant family.
Sometimes being a human can feel quite limiting. So one day, Thomas Thwaites decided to take some time off. He left being human behind him and became the animal which embodies the motto "carpe diem" like no other: the goat.
"I know people, that is good they left, this country won’t struggle without having them around," said Italian Labour Minister Giuliano Poletti of the young Italians migrating abroad, adding that those who stay "aren't all idiots." Not only has the political elite sacrificed a generation, it has made no attempt to understand them. [OPINION]
