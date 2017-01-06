Thirty-nine people were killed on New Year's Eve during an attack on a nightclub in Istanbul. As a huge manhunt for the suspected attacker continues, Turkey picks up the pieces. Many commentators see President Erdoğan's own policies - particularly in the wake of last year's failed coup - as laying the groundwork for the attack.
Considering all the tragedies that have plagued us in 2016, it's little wonder that the concept of hygge has become so popular, Even though it turns out we all got fooled by a gianting advertising campaign. But fear not, cafébabel has an alternative for you: instead of buying expensive books about the Danish lifestyle, why don't you join us for a spot of "inner emigration", Polish style?
In 2016, filter bubbles were often described as the culprits responsible for dividing our society. However, it has never been easier to break out of your own personal bubble than it is nowadays. You just have to be willing to do so. Right?
2016 has been a shocking year. More than once we have woken up with heavy hearts, not quite knowing what to think, say or do. During these tough times, when words seem to fail us, why not derive inspiration from timeless gems of wisdom, to soothe the chaos. It's not cliché, it allows us to survive.
— Advertising —