What are the international repercussions of the Global Women's March? One week on, we look at the huge number of European cities that mobilized to condemn misogyny, machism, hate and intolerance. The flashpoint was the inauguration of Donald Trump, but ultimately the marches were a call in favour of human rights.
Anita has lived in a caravan for four months. With no running water or electricity, it's not a life for the faint of heart, the disorganised or the vain. So how does she manage - and what does she do to stay happy?
Despite being one of the five countries automatically allowed to take part in the Eurovision Song Contest, the United Kingdom has failed to make the Top 10 for seven consecutive years. And if this year’s contenders are anything to go by, the UK isn’t getting rid of that reputation any time soon. [OPINION]
Another court ruling, same result - but this time, it's final. The UK Parliament has the right to vote on whether Theresa May's government can trigger the Brexit process, says the Supreme Court. But what does this mean in a context of unprecedented political turbulence?
