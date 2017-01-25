We here at cafébabel love sharing cultures, but we know that assimilation can often be quite difficult. Thankfully, Berlin-based British author Adam Fletcher has written How to Be a German - a guide for anybody looking to embrace the Teutonic way of life. Our English and German editors have picked some of their favourite titbits.
Yesterday, thousands of women and men marched in Washington DC to protest the inauguration of President Donald Trump. But they were not alone: hundreds of thousands more marched in "sister protests" across Europe, from London to Lithuania. We asked some of them what they hoped to achieve by marching.
From La femme chocolat to her latest album, À nos Corps-Aimants, Olivia Ruiz has designed her own multifaceted silhoutte, capable of picking up and then discarding styles and entire genres at will. But there is one influence which does seem to stick around: her Spanish origins, and the story of her immigrant family.
"I know people, that is good they left, this country won’t struggle without having them around," said Italian Labour Minister Giuliano Poletti of the young Italians migrating abroad, adding that those who stay "aren't all idiots." Not only has the political elite sacrificed a generation, it has made no attempt to understand them. [OPINION]
